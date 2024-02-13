Affirmative Action Is Dead, and Inequality Is Still Crushing Workers

Overrepresentation is more pronounced according to gender than according to race. Men represent 53 percent of the workforce overall but 99 percent of all construction equipment operators. The five “most male” occupations are all at least 98 percent male (construction equipment operators; pipelayers; brickmasons, blockmasons, and stonemasons; bus and truck mechanics; and logging workers). Most, but not all, of that male dominance can be attributed to a real or perceived “brawn” differential between men and women. It’s easier to justify male-female disparities in occupations believed to require greater upper-body strength than in higher-paying occupations that don’t, such as chief executive (69 percent male) and surgeon (80 percent male).

No such reassurance can be derived from the five most “female” occupations, all of which are at least 94 percent female even though women represent only 46.9 percent of the workforce: skincare specialist; preschool or kindergarten teacher; legal secretary and administrative assistant; dental hygienist; and speech-language pathologist. Any of these jobs could be performed by a man, and one of them, administrative assistant—a contemporary euphemism for “secretary”—once was performed primarily by men. During the nineteenth century the job of secretary was considered an apprentice position ideally suited to young men looking to rise up in the world. In the 1920s, when secretarial jobs started getting assigned to women, being a secretary instantly ceased to be a stepping stone to anything. A whisker below the top five most “female” occupations, you’ll find childcare workers, 93.8 percent of whom are women. That pays (per BLS’s 2022 median) $28,520.

Among the five “most female” occupations there is also evidence of a countertrend that has attracted some attention in recent years: male occupational dysfunction, expressed most concretely in males falling behind women in education levels. Fifty-three percent of women have completed a bachelor’s degree or more, compared to 47 percent of men. None of the most predominantly male occupations require a bachelor’s degree or more, but three of the most predominantly female occupations do, and two of these (dental hygienist and speech-language pathologist) outearn the five most male occupations, with median 2022 wages of $84,000 and $81,400, respectively.