Missouri Republicans Have Come Up With a New Way to Blow Up Democracy

But the concurrent majority provision is unusual because it would link the state’s amendment process to its legislative maps, which are vulnerable to gerrymandering. That, in turn, would make it easier for the party in power to pass their preferred amendments and more difficult for others to pass amendments they support. It would also have deeply anti-democratic effects: The Missouri Independent estimated that just 20 percent of voters would be able to defeat an amendment if a concurrent majority were required.

The state’s battles over mapmaking and political power trace back to the Clean Missouri Amendment, which was passed by the state’s voters in 2018. The amendment created a nonpartisan system for redrawing state legislative seats that transferred the state legislature’s power to a nonpartisan state demographer. It also imposed a series of restrictions on gifts from lobbyists, which it capped at $5, and on campaign donations, which it limited to $100 for senate candidates and $500 for house candidates.

State Republican leaders opposed that amendment, which ultimately passed with more than 60 percent of the vote. That led them to back an amendment in the 2020 election that would repeal some of its most important provisions before they could take effect after the 2020 census. Among them were the abolition of the state demographer position, scrapping the nonpartisan map-drawing system in favor of one led by politically appointed commissions. At least some of the GOP lawmakers who supported Amendment 3 said they worried that without it, they would lose political influence.