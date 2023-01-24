The Kansas Republican Party’s Anti-Democratic Crusade to Ban Abortion

Enter the new state bill, which is in many ways unsurprising. When faced with a constitutional or judicial hurdle, anti-abortion advocates have often tried to be too clever by half. In the 2010s, multiple states passed what became known as “TRAP laws,” which stood for “targeted restrictions on abortion providers.” Lawmakers in Texas, Louisiana, and elsewhere in the country passed onerous health and safety provisions that they hoped would drive abortion providers out of business without actively banning the procedure.

The Supreme Court, however, saw through the ruse. The justices struck down Texas’s version of the law in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt by a 5–4 majority, with then-Justice Stephen Breyer writing that the state had shown no evidence that the restrictions were rationally tied to protecting maternal health. In June Medical Services v. Russo, the court narrowly reiterated its ruling in Hellerstedt to strike down a virtually identical law in Louisiana. Chief Justice John Roberts provided the fifth vote on precedential grounds, handing anti-abortion activists their last major defeat at the high court before Dobbs.

An even better example came in 2020 when Texas implemented Senate Bill 8. That law created a legal mechanism for private citizens to sue anyone who helped facilitate an abortion and allowed them to obtain at least $10,000 in damages if successful. S.B. 8 stood in direct defiance of Roe v. Wade’s protection of abortion rights by creating a potent chilling effect on access to the procedure. Since S.B. 8 also explicitly forbade state employees from using the mechanism, it also evaded the normal methods by which federal courts review unconstitutional state laws.