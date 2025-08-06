You Won’t Believe What Ghislaine Maxwell Told DOJ. Well, You Might.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told the Department of Justice exactly what they wanted to hear.
In a shocking turn, the sex trafficker who could get a pardon from President Donald Trump has not said anything to implicate President Donald Trump.
During her nine-hour interview with Todd Blanche in July, Ghislaine Maxwell told the deputy attorney general that she never saw Trump do anything that would cause concern, sources familiar with what she said told ABC News Tuesday.
The transcripts of the interview, which took place over two days, could be publicly released as soon as this week. It’s not clear whether the administration also plans to release the audio recording of the conversation.
The public is clamoring for more transparency around the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that contrary to prior statements, such a thing didn’t exist.
In July, the DOJ agreed to meet with Maxwell in an attempt to quell MAGA’s rage over the lack of transparency. Trump has also requested to unseal the transcripts of the grand jury trials for Maxwell and Epstein, a move that Maxwell has opposed, as she’s appealing her case before the Supreme Court.
But Maxwell wouldn’t need the Supreme Court if she could get a pardon—which Trump has said he is “allowed” to give, without weighing in on whether he would. She has even offered to testify publicly in exchange for clemency. But as Trump himself could likely be implicated in the Epstein case as the financier’s longtime friend, his power to pardon Maxwell throws suspicion on any testimony she provides.