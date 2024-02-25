The Red States Fighting the Good Fight Against Big Tech

The courts did not indiscriminately designate businesses as common carriers. Rather, common carriers had to possess one of two distinguishing features. First, some businesses, expressly or implicitly, held themselves out as open to everyone. That is why courts deemed inns, ferries, wharves, delivery services, and farriers as common carriers. Second, certain enterprises required special public permissions to operate. For instance, gas companies needed municipal franchises to use the streets to lay pipes for distributing fuel. Businesses that belonged to one of these two classes could be subject to common carrier duties. By contrast, a manufacturing business or a private boarding house would not be a common carrier.

The courts applied the common carrier concept in a dynamic fashion. It was not fixed in amber in the distant past. Over time, courts and subsequently legislatures expanded common carriage obligations to cover new industries, such as railroads and electricity. Although the telegraph did not exist at the inception of common carriage, the Supreme Court of Vermont in 1889 described the lines of the Western Union Telegraph Company as “a common carrier of speech for hire.”

The common carrier concept remains alive and well. The judicial reinterpretation of the First Amendment to protect corporate prerogatives has not led to the death of common carriage principles for communications networks. In upholding the Federal Communications Commission’s 2015 net neutrality order, a court of appeals wrote, “Common carriers have long been subject to nondiscrimination and equal access obligations akin to those imposed by the [FCC] rules without raising any First Amendment question.” The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, stated, “If Congress may demand that telephone companies operate as common carriers, it can ask the same of cable companies.” Congress and the courts treated these networks not as expressive outlets themselves but as conduits to facilitate the speech of others.