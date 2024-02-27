There Will Never Be Another Magazine Like Vice

We published fiction and photo essays and incomprehensible screeds and things that probably shouldn’t have been published. One cover was adorned with a photo of a dildo by renowned Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, covered by a sticker that said “DILDO.” The DOs & DON’Ts, where editors and comedians roasted people in photos submitted by readers, were both hilarious and, by today’s standards, unforgivably vicious. The magazine was stupid, and especially during the tenure of founding editor Gavin McInnes—who would go on to found the Proud Boys — it could be racist, sexist, and cruel. But it touched a chord, as did some of Vice’s early videos. If you smoked a ton of weed in the 2000s, you probably ended up in someone’s ratty apartment watching either Smith’s visit to North Korea or the Epicly Later’d skate documentaries.

The coverage of Vice’s demise rarely mentions this era of the company, a convenient omission for a lot of people. The serious journalists Vice hired in droves starting around 2014 (when Vice News was launched as a standalone brand) understandably didn’t want to be associated with McInnes or magazine features like “Paintballing With Hezbollah.” The company spent years polishing its image, beginning in 2008, when it cut ties with McInnes (when it became clear that his ironic racism wasn’t all that ironic). If the company got a lot of search traffic from “How to Suck Your Own Dick”—an all-time SEO headline—the story it wanted to tell to its own employees, media reporters, and especially investors was that it was a global news organization.

The change accelerated in the mid-2010s. The website and magazine were redesigned, and the fashion photo spreads—once the lavish centerpieces of every issue—were discontinued, the overworked fashion editor laid off. The weird stuff began to be marginalized. In 2018, the magazine’s frequency dropped from monthly to quarterly, ending the photo and fiction issues. A subsequent tweak to the website removed the issue-by-issue magazine archive; old articles are still online, but in most cases their formatting has degraded and the images have disappeared. You can only find the DOs & DON’Ts through Google. A skeleton crew of staffers did keep the print product going, though the magazine was barely acknowledged by the company that owned it. It even came back after a pandemic-related hiatus, producing a few issues in 2021 helmed by editorial director Kate Dries. (The last-ever issue was called “The Indulgence Issue.”)