Arab Americans and the Democrats: A Call for Consistency and Justice

The issue that demands our attention is the unconditional support for Israel extended by President Biden and its implications for the people of Gaza. The Democratic Party’s abandonment of its Arab American constituency and blind support for the Israeli government have left us shocked and disillusioned. We have always viewed American foreign policy as being pro-Israel, but we never imagined the extent of the blind and unconditional support that the United States is giving Israel now, resulting in the horrific devastation of the civilian population in Gaza.

The betrayal felt by many of us in the face of Biden’s complicity in the loss of innocent Palestinian lives is profound. How can we continue to support leaders who ignore the devastation caused by our weapons and our protection? The Biden administration insists that Israel is still acting in self-defense even though the world’s court, the International Court of Justice, has rejected the argument that an occupying country has the right to self-defense.

Our president has crossed a red line by making us, as U.S. citizens, complicit in the killing of civilians. This cannot go unanswered. We firmly believe that Biden has until November to show us that our lives matter and that the United States, under Democratic leadership, will stand with the rule of law.