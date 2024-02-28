Michigan Results: Scarier for Biden Than for Trump, and Here’s Why

This will be a big change for Biden personally. He’s still attached to the romantic Zionism of his younger years. That worldview was surely reinforced by the savagery of what Hamas did on October 7, and reasonably so. But then the Gaza deaths mounted. Today, Biden’s brand of Zionism is well out of step with where his party is, and not just Arab American and younger voters. Mainstream Democratic voters detest Netanyahu and want a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Biden needs to see that Zionism does not mean reflexive support of whatever a radical right-wing Israeli government does. And importantly, he needs to see that this is not a foreign policy issue to younger voters in his party—it’s a social justice issue.

Any moves Biden makes along these lines will sit quite poorly with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Maybe you can argue that AIPAC was once where the median Democratic voter was. That isn’t true today. Democrats, and most swing voters too, want a middle-of-the-road Israeli government that will talk peace. By the way, they want a Palestinian Authority that will do the same. Team Biden also needs to get Mahmoud Abbas out of the picture, a process that seems to have started this week.

In sum: Yes, the “uncommitted” campaign was successful enough that Biden needs to listen and act. He has the time to change. The question is whether he has the personal capacity to.