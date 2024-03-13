How Evangelicals Use Digital Surveillance to Target the Unconverted

One video obtained by The New Republic rates Houston suburbs with large Muslim populations as “shooting fish in a barrel” when it comes to evangelism. Kevin Greeson, Texas hub leader of Global Gates, a large missionary network and enthusiastic customer of Bless Every Home, explains the ways the app can be used. In one instance, he points to the sharable note-taking function and suggests leaving information for each household, such as “Daughter left for college” and “Mother is in the hospital.”

Asked by a trainee how to respond to concerns that people may have about the app during the training video, Greeson concedes that “this thing is so powerful—it’s an invasion of privacy.” He claims that there are 50 different sources of information that are used to provide the comprehensive dataset, which is all “public information.” This is a bit of a dodge: Much of the data that Greeson is talking about harvesting in this fashion is commercial information not generally available to the public. Moreover, the way he intends it to be used, which in this case would lead to missionaries essentially publishing online lists of information about targeted ethnic groups in specific locations, could conceivably be dangerous in the wrong hands.

Contacted by The New Republic about privacy and data security concerns, Greeson, who emphasized that Global Gates is a paying customer of the app and not responsible for its content, said that “data remains within the confidentiality of each Global Gates missionary.” Sharing with partnering churches, he added, means that “only … one or two people in the church” have access to it. Greeson added that Global Gates only uses the lists of houses with children for Vacation Bible School invitations, saying, “We always strive to protect privacy and especially the safety of children.” A privacy statement on the Bless Every Home website says that it does not “knowingly collect personal information from children under 13.” (Representatives for Bless Every Home did not respond to requests for comment.)