The Sexual Abuse Scandal That’s Engulfed the Evangelical Movement

While largely driven by branding—why label yourself a Baptist or Pentecostal and risk turning souls away?—the temptation to be free of any form of oversight, and anyone to answer to, has also proven powerful. Churches traditionally have boards of elders, but time and time again we see these evangelical organizations cage the watchdogs by stacking their governing bodies with fellow travelers and people that church leaders have appointed to positions of authority through insider promotions. What it means is that American Christianity is now filled with thousands of autonomous pastors with no accountability, oversight, or hierarchies to answer to.

Matthew D. Taylor, a religious studies scholar and author of The Violent Take It by Force, says that the relative lack of accountability in these structures is attractive to certain personality types. “There’s a lot more free rein in a nondenominational space for them to build their own empire,” he says. While there are many fine leaders in such churches, Taylor says that “people who are more megalomaniacal and authoritarian in their personality” are understandably drawn to spaces where they can have more control and structures that can enshrine their own power.

In the fivefold apostolic and prophetic model, which emerged in Pentecostal congregations and is flourishing among nondenominational churches, Taylor says, “there’s rarely more than two degrees of separation between any of these leaders.” Preachers say that they have oversight from their boards and mentorship from “spiritual parents,” but these are usually people whom they know from the church conference and speaking circuit, where healthy honorariums are the name of the game—fostering a culture where good judgment is clouded and the reining in of abusive pastors hits institutional roadblocks.