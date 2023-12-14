Even if problems of scale and price could be figured out, which is doubtful, their impact would still not be enough to redeem cows as climate saviors. The Bezos Earth Fund claims that the methane-inhibition research it’s funding could reduce livestock emissions “by as much as 30 percent in the next 10-15 years.” Even if this were true, that would still make cows the highest-emission part of the food system, far worse than chicken, pigs, beans, or plant-based meat alternatives. The Irish government, which is looking to slash its agricultural emissions by 25 percent, recently modeled whether it could hit its targets using only methane-inhibiting technologies and found it highly unlikely. And, of course, methane reduction only addresses one of the many planetary limits being trampled by livestock, just as clean coal fails to address the myriad environmental and public health harms of coal.

Promising that existing systems can be greened and that we can avoid uncomfortable discussions about issues like dietary change appeals to the strong status quo bias of the people holding the purse strings in national and global food and climate politics. And, of course, the more the orthodox discourse about livestock emissions reduction embraces technological fixes—much like many climate mitigation models hold out hope of viable carbon capture technology—the more the meat industry can clamor for a seat at the climate table and the funding that comes with it. Much as the U.S. government was convinced to shovel subsidies to the clean coal merchants, it now feeds grants to beef giants like Tyson Foods to support their allegedly lower-emissions beef through its Climate Smart Commodities program. Meanwhile, methane biodigesters have become less a climate-mitigation strategy and more a steady income stream—dubbed “brown gold”—for factory farms. This, in turn, allows the industry to greenwash its products, promising consumers low-carbon, feel-good beef. And that, in turn, plays to consumers’ status quo bias and aversion to change: Beef and dairy might be fine after all!

Painting coal and cows green instead of reducing them is a delay-and-distraction tactic. Yes, there are food-systems reform ideas out there that would massively reduce emissions. And a sustainable future could include a few cows here and there. But the idea that we can gorge ourselves on steaks and still help the climate is bullshit.