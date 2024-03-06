The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Perfectly Celebrates Older Actresses

Now and then, Capote vs. The Swans reveals itself to be a love story of sorts, and the love that it depicts is not romantic but the kind of all-consuming and platonic love that feels romantic anyway.

If any show has the pedigree to fully mine these themes, it ought to be one in the Ryan Murphyverse, given Murphy’s history of elevating older female actresses: Feud’s first season alone paired Jessica Lange, then 68, with the then-70-year-old Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis respectively, and it made the supposed undesirability of those stars later on in their careers a major plot point. Crawford, in particular, found herself becoming a staple of the hideously named “hagsploitation” genre, often starring as a mad crone or an undesirable ax-wielding maniac, and Feud: Bette and Joan toed the line between reveling in the high camp of it all and empathizing with its heroines’ fate.

A shared experience of adversity is depicted as being one of the strongest bonds between Truman and Babe in Capote vs. The Swans—his queerness and his childhood poverty and her femininity and age make them underdogs, united by a quietly pervasive sense that they are more or less disposable in comparison with the rich, straight men who run the world. Gay male life, though, cannot—should not—be defined by suffering alone, and nor should middle-aged female life. Once Babe and her peers have ejected him from polite New York society, it begins to feel as though there is no direction for Capote, or the show, but down. Woozy shifts in time—so popular in modern television that the idea of a story playing out chronologically across a series now feels quaint—do not do much to enliven his slow slide into irrelevance and drunkenness, and watching other people suffer writer’s block is, it turns out, nearly as interminable as actually suffering it. As so many episodes lingered on the author’s alcoholic floundering and on Babe’s sadness and ill health, I found myself wishing we had been permitted a few more scenes of them actually enjoying each other’s company: Truman’s wonder at Babe’s good taste, Babe’s delight at Truman’s wit, both of them occupying a private world for two in the way that people do when they are in love.

As anyone who has spent any time online in the last decade or so will no doubt be aware, contemporary culture is full of instances of gay fans championing famous women who have aged out of being ingenues or pinups. At the 2020 Spirit Awards, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles took to the stage to mark the “gayest moments” in contemporary film, and devoted a rhapsodic verse to “Laura Dern—just all of Laura Dern.” Had they done the same this year, I presume that Julianne Moore’s equal-parts frightening and hysterically funny lisp in May December would have received similar attention. Without Gay Twitter, Nicole Kidman’s mad advertisement for AMC, in which she delivers a monologue about movie “magic” in a hushed voice over footage of herself wearing what can only be described as a glittering business-casual jumpsuit, would have been just that: an ad, and not a much-memed phenomenon. In such instances, the queer fandom that has coalesced around these older women has nothing to do with hardship or unhappiness and everything to do with joy and silliness—with an appreciation of extroversion, self-ownership, or unabashed flamboyance.