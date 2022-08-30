Girl Online: A User Manual by Joanna Walsh Buy on Bookshop

My Life as a Godard Movie by Joanna Walsh Buy on Bookshop

Both books touch on a phenomenon that has irked me personally for some years but which I rarely see addressed directly: namely, the idea that women who write professionally are now seemingly expected to present themselves like influencers, to fit into high-end clothes in order to be photographed for interviews, and so on. If the expectation is not technically a universal one, it is certainly pervasive, and if one does not strictly have to comply, it is professionally advantageous to do so. (Only one earlier example of this being discussed in literature immediately springs to mind: Kate Zambreno, in 2019’s Screen Tests, grumbling that she never knew until she moved to New York “that women writers were expected to be photogenic.”) Whichever kind of a screen a woman finds herself on, Walsh suggests, it behoves her to be easy on the eye, and this impetus generates a competition that is detrimental to all those who take part in it, as well as some who do not. “In a world where being the most beautiful is the job of all women, having, like any job, different ranks and remunerations,” she writes in My Life as a Godard Movie, “the woman industry relies on one woman being more beautiful than the rest.”

One novel quality of the internet is its ability to reveal the common or universal nature of feelings and experiences we have previously believed to be entirely personal and idiosyncratic, so that when we Google thoughts or questions, we are often surprised to find our own specific wording mirrored back by the results. Arguably, the best theory and personal essay-writing does the same: Walsh, who has also spoken out against the tendency of many literary prizes to define an “up-and-coming writer” solely as a writer under 35, writes fearlessly about aging as a woman in general, and in My Life as a Godard Movie in particular she articulates the sickening feeling of only ever appreciating one’s body in the rearview mirror with such terrible precision that it stunned me. “Beautified,” she admits, “I now look not like an achievement, but [like an] attempt.… I had waited so long for my moment to become beautiful. I watched out for it carefully, but if it came, I did not see it.”

Women who write professionally are now seemingly expected to present themselves like influencers, to fit into high-end clothes in order to be photographed for interviews, and so on.

In My Life as a Godard Movie, Walsh rewatches Godard’s 1960s output during lockdown, ordering the titles in accordance with the dominant color in their cinematography—so that La Chinoise represents red, Weekend represents yellow, and so on. She finds that she shares a minor eccentricity with the director: a deep-seated dislike of the color green. (“There have been essays about falling in love with a color,” she says wryly, a brief nod to Maggie Nelson’s Bluets. “How about falling in hate?”) “Green,” of course, can also be taken to mean inexperienced or naïve, and an envious person can be said to look upon the subject of their envy with green eyes; seeing Godard’s heroines on-screen, modish and free-spirited and fashionable and young, Walsh confesses to experiencing numerous emotions at the same time, from desire to identification to, yes, envy. “Perhaps one day it will end,” she muses, “this practice of putting women on show … that began with the twentieth century, that began with film. In the meantime, look at the beautiful woman. I am ‘like’ her, yet utterly unlike her. The magic of cinema!”