May December Is a Wicked Imitation Game

It takes a special kind of sensibility to make films that are heady and visceral at the same time, and Haynes has it; even in carefully annotated melodramas like Far From Heaven, which riffed wickedly on the frictionless Norman Rockwell 1950s, he gave the lie to the idea that an intellectually oriented cinema has to be dry. Even at their most contraption-ish—like the meticulously subdivided Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There, with its multiple incarnations of the main character—his films are lubricated by beauty and eroticism. Haynes’s glam rock mystery, Velvet Goldmine, fairly drips with glittery intrigue; the period lesbian romance Carol, featuring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett as high-society exiles turned lovers on the run, was a precisely measured cocktail of blood, sweat, and tears. What’s fascinating—and slightly atypical—about May December is how carefully it works to drain the luridness out of its premise, while still showing a reality not only stranger than fiction, but also crueler.

The age-gap romance in Carol could have also been titled May December, and it’s a measure of the wittiness of Samy Burch’s script that the generational conflicts and contrasts embodied by Gracie and Elizabeth are rhymed against Gracie’s relationship with Joe. Their marriage defies Elizabeth’s (and our) expectations, first at a glance by eschewing obvious dysfunction—they have a lovely home, lots of friends, and three smart college-age kids—and then again via the kind of complicated dynamics that only reveal themselves under sustained contemplation: first and foremost the ways that Joe, who’s both fascinated by and wary of Elizabeth’s presence, tries to occupy the role of “man of the house.” Broad-shouldered and bulky in a barely postadolescent wardrobe of T-shirts and jeans, Joe projects himbo-ish qualities that Melton, who had his teen-idol moment on Riverdale, shades with melancholy. Joe’s a decent guy, but he’s also a quiet, recessive presence. His attractiveness is somehow compounded by his palpable lack of gravitas: the feeling that even at 36, he hasn’t grown into his body, and he never will.

“This is just what grown-ups do,” sneers Elizabeth to Joe after the brief, inevitable sexual encounter that serves as May December’s de facto climax—a line that’s at once hilarious and devastating in context. The charges of immaturity boomerang back on Portman, who’s here as an ethically compromised professional pretender, but not before drawing blood from the lost boy on the receiving end of the accusation. The implication is that Joe has now been preyed on twice over, the second time for nothing more—or, in his seducer’s view, nothing less—than Hollywood awards-season glory.