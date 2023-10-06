Trump’s “Absolute” Immunity Argument Is Even Worse Than It Looks

The Constitution not only sets out the procedures for dealing with a President who is suspected of committing a serious offense; it also specifies the consequences of a judgment adverse to the President. After providing that the judgment cannot impose any punishment beyond removal from the Presidency and disqualification from holding any other federal office, the Constitution states that “the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment, and Punishment, according to Law.” The plain implication is that criminal prosecution, like removal from the Presidency and disqualification from other offices, is a consequence that can come about only after the Senate’s judgment, not during or prior to the Senate trial.

In other words, Alito was describing what he saw as the proper order of operations if a sitting president is accused of a crime. He read the clause to say that a sitting president could not face criminal proceedings unless the Senate first convicted him and removed him from office. That reading has no bearing on whether a former president can face criminal proceedings, and Alito made no argument of the sort. I am almost surprised that they even tried to claim otherwise. If this immunity “question” reaches the Supreme Court, are they just hoping Alito won’t notice that they misrepresented him to make it?



It’s worth noting that criminal proceedings against a sitting president are, indeed, an open constitutional question. The Supreme Court has never said whether a president can be indicted while in office, and it has studiously avoided suggesting an answer to that question whenever possible. Since Justice Department policy forbids it, a sitting president will likely never face federal charges under current law. In Vance, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would not charge Trump while he was in office, thereby allowing the justices to punt on that question.

But there is no reason to think that ex-presidents enjoy any sort of criminal immunity. No president before Trump has ever claimed anything of the sort. And while Trump is the first president to be indicted after leaving the White House, he isn’t the first one to have to worry about it: Richard Nixon came perilously close to facing charges for his role in the Watergate crisis after he resigned in 1974. But Gerald Ford’s pardon of Nixon removed that looming threat.