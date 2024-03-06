Lara Trump at the RNC: One Step Closer to Hereditary Dictatorship

He’ll also likely use it to extort favor with foreign countries. With the Supreme Court about to rule that rex non potest peccare (the king can do no wrong) and Trump filling every government agency with MAGA true believers top to bottom, there will be no consequences, ever, for clearly illegal actions like accepting overseas campaign donations. If no one in the federal government is willing to investigate, prosecute, or enforce laws barring Trump and the RNC from taking in massive donations from illegal sources, there’s no disincentive to doing so. Given how much Trump seems to have taken from Saudi Arabia and China, this seems less like speculation and more like a promise. The RNC will provide the infrastructure to do this more effectively.

Now let’s talk Lara Trump. She has little relevant experience for the job: Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition. However, she’s married to Eric Trump, and Donald Trump has never had a problem with nepotism in his administration. The utterly unqualified and incompetent Ivanka and Jared Kushner held key positions in his previous administration. Lara Trump’s job is not to be effective, though. It’s to be the Trump family’s eyes and ears inside the organization. It is also probably to ensure a smooth transfer of power to Donald Jr. when Donald Sr. leaves office or passes away.

Trump had a habit of placing loyalist underlings, whose primary job was to squeal on anyone who wasn’t as loyal as Trump thought they should be, in the offices of people he didn’t entirely trust during his first administration. Putting Lara at the top of the RNC is no different. He also has a vision for how a business should be run, and it looks like the Trump Organization (which was just fined $355 million by the State of New York for illegal business practices). It’s only natural that he would apply it to the RNC. Ultimately, the RNC is meant to become just another subsidiary of the Trump Organization, as is the government. Trump has had no problem with using the government for his own personal gain, the Hatch Act be damned.