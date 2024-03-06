The IRS Is Starting to Nail Millionaire Tax Cheats

Trigger warning: If you are rich and dishonest, what follows may distress you. The IRS announced last week that it was using some of its $60 billion funding boost to mail out compliance letters to 125,000 people who haven’t filed tax returns since 2017. Twenty-five thousand of these people earned more than $1 million, and more than 100,000 of these scofflaws earned more than $400,000. At the very least they’re in violation of their legal requirement to file a tax return, for which the penalty is up to 25 percent of the unpaid taxes. We can’t be sure how many of these people owe taxes, but if they don’t, that would merely illustrate former New Republic editor Michael Kinsley’s maxim that scandal resides not in what’s illegal but in what the law cravenly permits. In any event, the IRS says, this single enforcement action will likely reap hundreds of millions in additional revenue.

Is the IRS announcement political? Of course. You’d have to be pretty dense not to notice that 2017 was the year Donald Trump became president and that $400,000 is the threshold above which Biden has promised not to raise taxes. But a pledge to not raise taxes is not the same thing as a promise to not enforce existing tax laws, and I hope the IRS will send out letters to non-filers earning less than $400,000 as well.