Biden’s Plan to Save the IRS Is Good for Everyone but Wealthy Tax Cheats

This has come at a tremendous cost to ordinary Americans. In addition to the estimated $160 billion in annual tax evasion from the wealthiest Americans, estimates for unpaid federal income taxes this year stretch as high as $600 billion—and are projected at over $7.5 trillion in the coming decade. One 2021 study found that the wealthiest Americans fail to report up to 20 percent of their total income. While this tax evasion has skyrocketed, we’ve seen the concomitant rise in what author Chuck Collins describes as the “Wealth Defense Industry”: The standing army of lawyers, accountants, and other providers dedicated to manning the ramparts against any audits, any inquiries, or any efforts at upholding a democratic taxation system. Little surprise, then, that American assets offshored now stretch into the trillions.

There’s one clear reason for such a staggering implosion: massive budget cuts. The IRS didn’t fade of its own volition, atrophying resources because of ineptitude or inaction. Rather, it was slowly strangled by congressional Republicans, who’ve dedicated their energies over the past 25 years to bleeding the IRS of both resources and support across the country. With the rise of Gingrich-style obstructionism in the mid-1990s, congressional Republicans have spent decades demonizing the IRS, draining its funding, and spreading calls to abolish the agency outright. (See: Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign.) One glimpse at the IRS’s budget allocations shows a steady march to oblivion—and the slow suffocation of the only agency tasked with making sure wealthy Americans are actually bound, by some semblance of law, to the common good.

The IRS’s decline is of a piece with the U.S.’s broader transformation over the past few decades into a font of financial crime, a centerpiece of the broader offshoring world, and the premier jurisdiction offering kleptocratic services to any and all who’d need it. It’s no coincidence that all of these shifts happened simultaneously. And the increased funding is hardly a panacea; while a muscular IRS can finally begin tossing its weight around, white-collar criminals—those who claim to be interested only in “tax minimization”—have entire industries, and scores more loopholes, to exploit. “Given the depth and duration of the problem, a Manhattan Project-type group of the best minds convened to critically evaluate elite financial crime seems in order,” Paul Pelletier wrote in The Atlantic.

Still, the Biden administration’s willingness to hang on to boosted IRS funding even while congressional Republicans continue to target the IRS is, at the very least, an indicator that they recognize how vital the agency remains where the civic interests of the American taxpayers who play by the rules are concerned. Whether the increased IRS funding takes in $400 billion, or the potentially more than $1 trillion that other calculations have estimated, the fact that the administration recognizes the IRS’s central role in stemming the country’s financial misbalance is a welcome signal. Biden may not be FDR—but the fact that he seems to fervently want the IRS to return to the standing it enjoyed under the latter is a sign that reasons for optimism haven’t fully dimmed.