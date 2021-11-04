Biden’s Plan to Save the IRS Is Good for Everyone but Wealthy Tax Cheats

Amid all of the tales of wealth inequality, growing federal deficit, and the spiraling offshore world over the past decade, one of the most overlooked phenomena is the effective collapse of the IRS. The agency once played a vital role in shoring up the government’s fiscal health by targeting high-income tax dodgers bent on skirting existing law with rigorous enforcement. Sadly, in recent years, the IRS has become a shadow of its former self.



Look at any of the data points you’d like, and you’ll find the same trends. In just the past decade, the overall budget of the IRS has fallen by some 20 percent. (These cuts are especially ironic given that the IRS is one of the few federal agencies that more than pays for itself.) Thanks to these cuts, the ratio of enforcement funding to returns filed has fallen by some 50 percent over the past quarter-century. As The New York Times noted earlier this year, “The share of all tax returns subject to an audit declined by 46 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to the Congressional Budget Office. For millionaires, the decline in the audit rate was 61 percent.”

Meanwhile, criminal referrals have collapsed alongside, dropping nearly 40 percent from just 2012 to 2016, with no end in sight. New investigations of those failing to file returns have declined, as well, by nearly 90 percent over the past decade. (A handy drop-off for evaders, given that tax obligations disappear after a decade if the IRS doesn’t bother to pursue them.) As ProPublica found, 2019 “brought the lowest audit rate in generations.”