The Gun Rights of Drug Users Are Up for Grabs at the Supreme Court

Monday’s announcement could have even broader implications. The Justice Department told the justices in their brief that the provision in question is one of the most widely prosecuted laws in the nation, and that past drug use is also one of the most common issues that come up in federal background-check denials. Laws in two-thirds of the states could also be affected if the court rules in the defendant’s favor.



The case’s namesake, Ali Daniel Hemani, was charged with violating a provision in federal gun law known as Section 922(g)(3). The provision makes it a felony offense for anyone “who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” to own or carry a firearm. Tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted under this section—including former President Joe Biden’s surviving son Hunter.

The plaintiff in this case is not a typical American drug user. Federal prosecutors allege that Hemani, a dual U.S. and Pakistani citizen, was already on the FBI’s radar for years for suspected ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, a powerful military organization within the Iranian government that often operates overseas. The State Department lists the IRGC as a designated terrorist group for its alleged role in attacks on U.S. and foreign civilians.