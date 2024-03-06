Biden Needs to Stop Hiding

Not exactly, thanks to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. The president made clear to Hersey from the beginning that the only events that were off limits were Ford’s “daily meetings with Henry.” At the time, Cambodia was about to fall to the Khmer Rouge, the South Vietnamese government was on the verge of toppling, and Kissinger was attempting to practice Shuttle Diplomacy in the Middle East. Leaving Kissinger out of the story was akin to telling the tale of George W. Bush’s first term and the Iraq War without ever mentioning Vice President Dick Cheney.



The control-freak aides who surround Biden would be unlikely to grant a reporter the kind of access that Hersey received from Truman and, to a lesser extent, Ford. We also inhabit a radically different media environment in which no journalist (this side of Tucker Carlson) would ever be believed by MAGA Republicans and Fox News viewers. But right-wing media haters are not the swing voters Biden needs to attract in a close election. Polling shows that these voters are concerned about Biden’s age—but also worried about Trump’s temperament. Finding a way to demonstrate to these voters that Biden is not only mentally sound but capable of guiding the country through a sea of crises is his campaign’s most daunting task in this election. But frightened of potential Biden gaffes and slipups, his advisers so far have responded largely by shielding the president from media scrutiny—and public view.



Despite the risks of an open White House, Biden would have far more to gain politically by allowing a few reporters to witness first-hand how his five decades of hard-earned wisdom in Washington shape his decisions in the runup to an election that is likely to pivot around the age issue.