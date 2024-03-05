American Institutions Are Not Ready for a Second Trump Presidency

Despite staffing troubles, the White House has attempted to “Trump proof” the federal workforce. Last September, the administration enacted a rule that would, in theory, block a second Trump administration from firing thousands of federal workers. The only problem is that Trump could simply use the same rule-making process to reverse that rule. Without federal legislation, more substantial protections for federal workers are unlikely.

And then, of course, there’s the Supreme Court. Biden has refused to even consider any form of judicial reform—whether it be expansion, term limits, or something else—in response to a corrupt, far-right court that has consistently shredded longstanding precedent (and, in the case of Monday’s decision, the Constitution itself). Biden has repeatedly attacked the naked partisanship and corruption of what he has called the “rogue court” throughout his administration. Last summer, in a press conference after the Supreme Court ended affirmative action protection, he said, “This is not a normal court.” But Biden resisted calls for any reform that could make it more normal. Shortly after those comments, Biden told MSNBC, “I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy,” and expressed hope it would somehow change on its own.

Whether Biden could have shored up America’s “hollowed out” institutions is not clear. It certainly would have been difficult. Supreme Court reform, in particular, was always a long shot, given that Senate Democrats didn’t have the votes to overcome a filibuster (and Senator Joe Manchin declared he wouldn’t kill the filibuster). But Biden foreclosed that option. In other areas, he was perhaps too slow to use his bully pulpit: It wasn’t until 2022 that he urged Senate Democrats to scrap the filibuster to pass a suite of voting reforms that Republicans had blocked multiple times the year before. Those reforms would have protected voters from being unlawfully “purged,” restricted the removal of election officials, and imposed a judicial ethics code on the Supreme Court, among many other measures. But Biden’s plea was ignored.