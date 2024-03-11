Is the Rio Grande Valley Just Lost Now to Democrats?

But none of that is reflected in the plain rooms of the center. While we talked, we could overhear children playing below. About 100 immigrants had arrived the night before and now sat in rows at a long table in the kitchen–eating area. Volunteers worked the stove, oversaw jumbo-size pots of beans, chicken stew, and white rice. Oversize carts loaded with groceries filled a pantry. Shelves held individual plastic bags containing sandwiches, fruit, and candy, ready for dispensing to migrants for their journeys.



Sister Norma was born in Brownsville. Her father from was Chiapas, her mother from Matamoros. She has always lived in the valley. At 24, with a bachelor’s in fine arts, her life took a 380-degree turn when she joined the sisters of the Missionaries of Jesus. In the early 1980s, she decided to devote herself full-time to work on immigration, and in 2004 she became executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Ten years later, in 2014, when the valley was getting large numbers of immigrants, she organized the Humanitarian Respite Center. “It’s not a shelter,” she tells me. “It’s for people who arrive and take off. A moment to make sure you’re safe, and you get your ticket for a bus or a plane.”

At the peak of the immigration wave 10 years ago, the McAllen processing facilities reached a breaking point. “When I see children, when I see a mother, I see their vulnerability, and the child is crying, it breaks my heart,” she said. “The conditions where they are, when I saw them in the detention facility, and they were crying and asking me to help them, to get them out of there.… That experience back when I started in 2014, it just broke my heart.”

Which Way to Go?