Will Biden’s Pledge to Restore Roe Go Far Enough?

Roe established the right to an abortion up to the point when a fetus can survive outside of the uterus, commonly referred to as “viability.” At the time Roe was decided, fetal viability was considered to occur at 28 weeks of pregnancy. A subsequent Supreme Court decision in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, determined that fetal viability instead occurred at around 24 weeks of pregnancy, but also ruled that states could not implement restrictions that created an “undue burden” on the patient seeking an abortion.

The idea of “restoring Roe” thus lacks sufficient clarity. “Part of the problem is that people mean different things when they say ‘Roe,’ and part of the problem is that—under any understanding of Roe—it was considered never to be enough by a lot of people,” said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, who has written several books on the history of abortion rights and access. Depending on interpretation, Biden could be referring to the 1973 version of Roe, which required any abortion restriction to be subject to the judicial doctrine of “strict scrutiny”; or he could be calling for a return to 2021 Roe, in which several states had already created new hurdles to accessing the procedure.

Because Roe had built-in restrictions to abortion access based on viability, some reproductive rights activists say that it paved the way for its own demise. Writing the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned Roe, Justice Samuel Alito argued that “the arbitrary nature of a viability rule is a terrible flaw in a judicially announced rule of constitutional law.”