The Supreme Court Rekindled the January 6 Crisis

Despite the majority’s apparent efforts to provide a final answer on most disqualification questions, their decision raised just as many questions as the majority attempted to answer. Hasen summarized them as follows:

The majority did not explain how far its holding goes. Is congressional legislation always required to enforce Section 3? There’s not a mention of the elephant in the room, which is what happens on January 6, 2025, when Congress counts electoral votes. Can Democrats opt to not count votes for Trump on the grounds that he’s an insurrectionist? Would that require a prior statute? Or is the power to disqualify when counting Electoral College votes something within Congress’ powers under the Twelfth Amendment, separate from the rules on statutes? If it’s under the Twelfth Amendment, is it not subject to judicial review? Could Congress by statute otherwise disqualify Trump after the election?

The court’s three liberal justices parted ways with the majority on how federal officials could handle disqualification. (Justice Amy Coney Barrett also disagreed with the majority on that point, but did not join the liberals’ opinion.) They suggested that the court had resolved some of these ambiguities. “Ultimately, under the guise of providing a more ‘complete explanation for the judgment,’ the majority resolves many unsettled questions about Section 3,” the three justices wrote. “It forecloses judicial enforcement of that provision, such as might occur when a party is prosecuted by an insurrectionist and raises a defense on that score.”

They also suggested that the majority’s ruling might mean that Congress must pass legislation to disqualify federal officials. “The majority further holds that any legislation to enforce this provision must prescribe certain procedures ‘tailor[ed]’ to Section 3, ruling out enforcement under general federal statutes requiring the government to comply with the law,” the justices continued. “By resolving these and other questions, the majority attempts to insulate all alleged insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding federal office.”