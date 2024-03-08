Leaked Audio Shows No Labels Has Zero Idea If It’ll Find a Candidate

Many others echoed these sentiments. At one point a party member from New Hampshire said, “We are in it to win it. But we also don’t want to look like liars when we’re telling people that we’re not going to be a spoiler.”

No Labels’ public position, of course, is that it will only field a ticket that does have a path to victory. It hopes for a unity ticket—with a presidential candidate from one party and a vice presidential candidate from the other—and swears it has no intention of functioning as a spoiler that helps Trump. But thus far, a parade of candidates who might plausibly mount a real candidacy have declined, including former Maryland governor Larry Hogan and senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Most recently, Nikki Haley ruled out accepting the group’s ballot line.

What was striking about this call was how deeply a lot of these party members have bought into No Labels’ hype. One leader after another repeated, almost robotically, the idea that a No Labels candidacy would be a true act of heroism that could only rescue the country from the alleged horrors of having to choose between Biden and Trump.