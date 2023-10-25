No Labels’ Weird, Anti-Democratic Plot to Hand the 2024 Election to Trump

That appears to be No Labels’ goal. Most of its public-facing materials emphasize that it wants to obtain ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. But other polling documents emphasize that the group’s most viable path for success comes from running a Republican candidate like former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in states where Biden won in 2020 by the thinnest of margins, like Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. In those circumstances, its polling shows that Trump gains a slight edge as Hogan (or another No Labels candidate) draws disaffected anti-Trump Republicans away from Biden.

This strategy relies on exploiting a flaw in the American constitutional order. In most presidential elections, whoever wins the popular vote also wins 270 electoral votes in the Electoral College. That usually makes choosing a president fairly straightforward. The Electoral College also makes it possible for a candidate to win at least 270 electoral votes without the popular vote. Donald Trump was the most recent candidate to achieve this, in 2016, which was the fifth time in American history that it had happened.

But what happens if no candidate wins 270 electoral votes? Almost all American elections simply award the office in question—a Senate seat, a governorship, and so on—to whoever receives a plurality of votes. But presidential elections have a backup mechanism instead. If no candidate receives a majority of the total number of electoral votes, the Electoral College becomes deadlocked and can’t choose a winner. The Constitution then requires the House of Representatives to elect a new president and the Senate to elect a new vice president, in what are known as contingent elections.