No Labels’ Weird, Anti-Democratic Plot to Hand the 2024 Election to Trump

“No Labels has made clear that their new plan is to put a Republican at the top of their ticket,” Third Way claimed in a memo published on Tuesday. “And because they can’t win the presidency outright, they’ve indicated that their intention now is to exercise leverage over the winner by denying both major parties 270 Electoral College votes. That radical new plan would ensure a second Trump term.”

Such an outcome would be a disaster for American democracy. Trump may very well win the 2024 presidential election on his own if Biden’s support continues to weaken, which would be dangerous in and of itself. But a contingent election in the House of Representatives would compound the problem by sidestepping the will of the American electorate entirely in favor of a two-century-old mechanism that has destabilized the country before.

No Labels has previously denied that this is what it hopes to achieve, in an undated FAQ on its website. “No Labels is solely getting ballot access,” it claimed. “That’s it. We will not run a presidential campaign. No Labels will not offer our ballot line to an independent Unity ticket unless it has a chance to win outright in the Electoral College.” (An “independent Unity ticket” has no chance to win outright in the Electoral College.)