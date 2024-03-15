Why Biden and Bibi Are Tangling, and Why Biden Could Win

He has his reasons. The first is ideological. Biden wants to reunite Gaza and the West Bank on the way to a two-state agreement. If Netanyahu has held one consistent political principle in his long career, it’s been opposition to Palestinian statehood. And he has treated the split between Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank as a valuable obstacle to a two-state outcome.

In the past, under U.S. pressure, Netanyahu has sometimes at least feigned flexibility. His present dire political situation makes that more difficult. If anything could spark rebellion in his own Likud party, it would be the pretense of countenancing a future Palestinian state. Besides the Likud, he depends on the support of two parties of the extreme religious right, for whom Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza was not only an unforgivable political mistake but a theological crisis. For them, the war is an opportunity not just to reconquer Gaza but to reestablish Israeli settlements there. Some Likud politicians support that demand.

Even a lasting cease-fire poses a political threat to Netanyahu. Protests demanding new elections are already growing. They are expected to escalate dramatically with the end of the war and the return of reservists from the front. Public anger at Netanyahu for failing to prevent the disaster of October 7 has not dissipated.