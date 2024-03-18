Palestinian Christians Suffer—and Many American Churches Don’t Care

Antisemitism is pure evil, and as Christians, we must combat it and denounce it. However, contrary to misconceptions in the church and in the media, the Israel-Palestine struggle is not a religious conflict but a complex political dispute rooted in human rights violations and decades of injustice. I believe in Israel’s right to exist and live securely, and I certainly support our Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and a viable state. But we must reject violence, bloodshed, and acts of terrorism from any quarter.

For these reasons, it is imperative for Christians to unreservedly speak out against all forms of injustice, including the Israeli occupation. Taking a principled stand against oppression and discrimination is the core of the biblical teachings and the Christian message.

Under the Israeli occupation, I’ve experienced numerous hardships and pains as a Palestinian. My mother was shot in front of our house in Beit Sahour while trying to lead us to safety when Israeli soldiers were approaching the area we were living in. My father, who believed in nonviolence and refused to pay taxes as part of the “no taxation without representation” campaign in the first intifada, ended up in jail, and the Israeli army confiscated all our belongings. My childhood friend Salam Musleh was shot and killed by an Israeli settler when he was 14. But, despite all the hostilities my family has endured, we have chosen to heed Christ’s call to forgive those who trespass against us.