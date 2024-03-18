“Bloodbath”-Gate: Yes, Trump Meant the Auto Industry. At First, Anyway

It’s how corrupt people communicate. My favorite political quote of all time is from one Martin Lamonsey, a Boston machine politician of the early twentieth century: “Never write if you can speak; never speak if you can nod; never nod if you can wink.” It’s the age-old lingua franca of the crooked pol, the crime boss, the fixer; the Signor Ferraris of the world, if you remember your Casablanca. Surely some Lamonsey-esque functionary back in ancient Egypt or Greece or Persia said much the same thing. It’s how such people think.

So: Did Trump call for a bloodbath if he loses? No. However: Did Trump stop himself mid-sentence to broaden his indictment and deliberately use a phrase—not once but two times, for emphasis—that is ambiguous, open to dark interpretation? He most certainly did.

And having done that, he will now, at some future rally, get a little closer to just saying it. And then a little closer, and then a little closer still. By October—still probably without Trump ever saying it outright—the message will have been clearly communicated that any scenario that ends with Trump as the loser, even a clear-cut one that isn’t close enough to dispute, will be one in which the shedding of blood to water the tree of liberty will be necessary.