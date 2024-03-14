What Abortion Rights Have to Do With Voting Rights

But as grim as the Bright Line report’s forecast may be, it’s also limited: You could be forgiven for thinking democracy is endangered primarily by things that Donald Trump says. They asked experts about the likelihood of Trump firing Jack Smith and they asked those members of the public about their support for his firing; they did not ask about the likelihood of a national abortion ban, much less its impact beyond voter perceptions. They did not ask about the planning documents meant for the next president, such Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise from the right-wing supergroup Project 2025, that lay out a comprehensive attack on bodily autonomy and the marginalization of anyone outside a white Christian heterosexual context.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (or GPAHE) launched a series this week breaking down Project 2025 and its more than 900-page playbook, highlighting common threads. “To be clear,” one GPAHE blog post reads, “these plans continue regardless of who is president, and the groups in this extremist movement are relentlessly implementing initiatives at local, state, and federal levels.”

This distinction matters, because it determines how the fight to “defend democracy” is construed. If you approach the problem in the context of the long American history of reactionary violence, fueled by white and male supremacist ideologies, the defense of democracy grows broader and bigger than defending the U.S. constitution, or maintaining the efficient operation of the three federal branches of government, or—and this is maybe the narrowest vision—electing Democrats. When attacks on bodily autonomy, such as abortion bans and gender-affirming care bans, are viewed as existing apart from attacks on democracy, not only do we misunderstand the full scope of such attacks, we also miss an opportunity to learn from those communities already under attack, and who are already resisting attempts to deny them freedom. They understand that “defending democracy” is not a defense of institutions, but the defense of people.