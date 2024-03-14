How to Prepare for a Second Trump Term

These votes cannot be taken for granted. Biden is a significantly weaker candidate today than he was in 2020. He is too old. He is unpopular. He has alienated and infuriated many progressive voters through his unequivocal support for Israel’s bloody actions in Gaza as civilian casualties continue to rise. Some voters who would never vote for Trump may understandably feel tempted to sit this election out or to vote third party. This is also a form of wishful thinking, and an abdication of the only choice available to us.

Barring a medical crisis, there are only two conceivable versions of America’s future: the one where Biden wins another four years in the White House and continues the status quo or the one where Trump returns to it and unravels American democracy. We must encourage people to choose the better of those two options in the months ahead, even if they would prefer a different one.

But the job doesn’t stop with securing every possible vote for Biden. Again, we look to the past for prologue: While we work to achieve a Biden victory, we must also lay as much groundwork as possible for a coordinated, effective opposition against the kind of insurrection that starts inside the Capitol building, not on the Washington Mall. To stop Trump, we would need a mass movement on a scale not seen in decades: demonstrations that grind social and economic life to a halt and that make government resistance to the will of the people prohibitively expensive. This kind of movement would require levels of organization and cooperation between disparate groups not seen since the civil rights movement. Building this kind of movement will be extremely difficult—which is why it is essential to begin preparations now, instead of scrambling to organize as Trump actively cracks down on dissent.