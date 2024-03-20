The Real Corruption Risk Facing Trump

Trump’s recent reversal on TikTok is case in point. As president, Trump railed against the Chinese-owned video-meme app, going as far as to sign an executive order in 2020 to force its sale. That order got tied up in the courts and then was rescinded by Biden. But last week, in a switch that caught many in the GOP off guard, Trump came out against a bill in Congress that would have done exactly what he had intended four years ago.



There may be a political dimension to his flip-flop. He’s doing far better with young voters now than at any point in his political career. But, as I argued last week, the most compelling argument for his reversal is simply that one of his biggest donors, billionaire Jeff Yass, owns a massive stake in TikTok’s owner, ByteDance. Trump met with Yass at Mar-a-Lago in early March, and less than two weeks later he came out against forcing the sale of the app. Yass has already spent $34 million to help elect Trump and congressional Republicans in November.



It’s not just TikTok. Trump has also changed his tune on cuts to Medicare and Social Security. In an interview on CNBC on March 11, Trump was asked about how he would ensure the future solvency of entitlement programs. “So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting,” Trump said. “And in terms of, also, the theft and the bad management of entitlements—tremendous bad management of entitlements—there’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do.”

