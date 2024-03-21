Elon Musk Pushes a Vile, Toxic Hate Video—and Exposes His Own Scam

What’s more, if many asylum seekers are released into the U.S., it’s because they must be given a hearing by law, and Congress doesn’t appropriate anything close to the resources for detaining them all in the court-backlogged interim. Trump failed to get that requirement changed or weakened with full control in Washington. This is why Trump also released huge numbers of migrants into the U.S. Why did Trump do this dastardly, conspiratorial thing? Because all presidents do it. They have no choice.

Biden also recently sought expanded funding to detain and process migrants quickly, including faster removal—a strange way of executing the conspiracy alleged in Musk’s favorite new video. Republicans killed that funding because Trump wanted to wield border chaos against Biden. Heck, that Trump-GOP inaction is closer to a political conspiracy involving immigration than anything Democrats have done.

Finally, while Democrats do support more generous immigration policies on humanitarian and pragmatic grounds—they’ve driven the economic boom and would mitigate long term demographic problems—they don’t have a political “incentive” to let in “illegals.” Voter fraud by “illegals” is made up. And even if some migrants might eventually become citizens after many, many years—if at all—why do Musk and company assume they’d ultimately vote Democratic?