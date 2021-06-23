The Rise and Fall of an Herbal Viagra Scammer

Nationally, just 26 percent of Republicans have a great deal of trust in medical scientists to act in the public’s interests. That lack of trust is expressed in the push for medical freedom, a bedrock libertarian principle that coalesces around various hot-button issues: access to medical marijuana, abortion, choice of doctors, and assisted suicide, among others.

Not coincidentally, the marketplace for sex-augmenting supplements is a cash cow for many conservative politicians. In 2014, journalist Ben Adler blew the whistle on former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who sold the email addresses of hundreds of thousands of his conservative supporters to hawkers of the erectile dysfunction treatment TestoMax200. Pitching health hoaxes is a staple of Republican campaigners, including Mike Huckabee, Newt Gingrich, and Alan Keyes, who can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars from the effort. All those dollars ultimately rely on continuously stimulating the appetite of the GOP base for unregulated health care.

Both parties, it should be said, have been showered with nutritional and dietary supplement money over the past 20 years—$6.6 million in donations to Republicans as compared to $4.9 million to Democrats since 2002—but only Democrats consistently advocate for more regulation of supplements (and Big Pharma) with legislation or, under President Obama, with a Federal Trade Commission effort to heighten clinical trial standards so as to prevent inflated claims of health benefits.

The partisan disparity may be best exemplified by Utah’s former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, who repaid hundreds of thousands of dollars from companies like Herbalife with various pieces of regulation-softening legislation. In addition to sponsoring the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, Hatch co-wrote a rule exempting supplement ingredients marketed before 1994 from the already weak regulatory standards. When Hatch (whose son, Scott Hatch, was a paid industry lobbyist) announced his forthcoming retirement from the Senate in 2018, the Council for Responsible Nutrition put out a statement lauding its “champion,” whose “hard work and dedication have well-served consumers of our products.”

It all added up to a self-inflicted wound on red America. Conservative politicians espouse free trade and fiscal conservatism while cutting regulatory agencies, and the loose regulation stimulates shadow industries that pour money into the coffers of prominent Republicans, all at the expense of conservative men desperate to meet the masculine ideals celebrated particularly by the right: toughness, self-reliance, sexual prowess.

What remained to be seen was how this dynamic might be affected by Donald Trump.

On a Wednesday in June 2010, Erb was working in one of his three Grand Rapids offices when he got an alert from his home security system; at his house, he found FDA officers searching every cranny for illegal drugs. Erb later recounted that before he’d fully absorbed what was going on, his phone rang. His employees at the debt settlement company, which had nothing to do with Stiff Nights, had been ordered into a small room, while agents searched those offices, too. It was a bad day.

There were no drugs at the debt office or Erb’s home, but when the feds went through the Impulsaria office space, they confiscated millions of dollars’ worth of Stiff Nights. For Erb, who viewed himself as a legitimate businessman acting in good faith, the raid left him feeling violated and shaken. After the agents drove off, he called Harvey. He was out. “I gave it up,” he said. “Cold turkey.”

Erb was deeply attached to the satisfying belief that he had discovered an herbal formula that worked a kind of magic. He suspected the FDA was unfairly targeting him, perhaps on behalf of Big Pharma. And his position, then and now, is that the FDA broke into his house without warning. “Tell me I did something wrong,” he said, “and I will modify my behavior, and do it quickly.”

But the record shows that warning signs abounded. Six months before the raid, in November 2009, the FDA announced that its lab testing suggested Stiff Nights contained the analogue sulfoaildenafil; that same month, Erb’s bottling company, Future Pak, stopped bottling his products, pending FDA approval.

At the time, Erb even suggested to Harvey that they cease production and “just be happy with our happy ending.” Anyway, he was almost out of bottles. But Harvey urged him to “just do business as usual until they say stop.” Harvey would handle the bottling through Novacare. “So far we don’t know what their issue is and we haven’t done anything wrong.… I say keep going and try to get as much of your inventory pushed out to distributors as possible.”

In March 2010, FDA agents visited ­Novacare, asking questions about Stiff Nights, and took three raw materials to sample, including OT. Meanwhile, even as he urged Erb to keep going, Harvey was desperately looking for tweaks that would allow him to slip the noose of the FDA. He asked his Chinese supplier if it would be possible to produce Stiff Nights overseas, and then ship the product directly to customers. The supplier said no—the massive quantities would never clear customs. Harvey pressed ahead. Could a different effective formulation be found? Could they ship a million pills to an unrelated company in Mexico? But nothing seemed promising.

After the raids, Harvey was indicted on various felony counts associated with the Stiff Nights supplements and a weight loss product laced with ephedrine; eventually, he admitted to conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and concealment money laundering in a plea deal that included three years in prison (“OUCH!”) and the forfeiture of more than $500,000. Erb was not charged with any crimes.

When Erb says that the FDA broke into his house without warning, what he really means is that he thought that he was still in a discussion phase. In his mind, the government had not proved that Stiff Nights was, in fact, illegal. “I asked for proof,” he said, “and they ignored me.” Erb also had another reason to disbelieve the FDA’s assertion that his product was tainted with drugs—but we’ll get to that in a moment.

In early 2016, the Republican presidential primary was wide open, with 12 candidates articulating 12 different visions of the GOP’s future. But many had one thing in common: financial ties to the supplements industry, which spent a record high $9.7 million on the 2016 campaign cycle. (Incidentally, Hillary Clinton’s hands were not clean of snake oil, to the tune of $59,000 in 2016 campaign contributions, more than any of the Republican contenders.)

As primary voting got underway, Republicans began dropping from the race. On February 1, it was former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who, in addition to selling email addresses to purveyors of ineffective heart disease cures, took thousands in supplement donations. Huckabee was quickly followed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, longtime member of a supplement-supporting, right-wing medical freedom group that does not believe HIV causes AIDS, but does believe that abortions cause breast cancer. Soon after, it was governors Jim Gilmore and Jeb Bush (Bush’s campaign was also funded, in part, by supplements), each of whom had boosted sexual enhancement supplements by opposing Medicaid-funded Viagra treatments in his state.

As the race narrowed, no one knew which of the candidates who owed a debt of gratitude to the supplements industry would win: Would it be Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who had taken more supplement money than anyone else in the field? Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose family’s financial fortunes were once saved by Mannatech, a religiously inspired supplement company that sells “Mannatech Men’s prime 7” (“may improve sex drive & libido” and “support healthy erectile function”)? By spring of 2016, the primary was tilting toward Donald Trump, a game-show host and born billionaire whose “Trump Network” health kit consisted of a dodgy health package of vitamins and a urine test. On Super Tuesday, Trump netted just 35 percent of the primary vote. During the next debate, the candidate, already famously quick to defend the size of his hands, said, oddly, “I guarantee you there’s no problem, I guarantee,” in reference to the size and capabilities of his penis.

It was a seminal moment. The Republican base was smitten. They put him in office, and haven’t stopped thinking about him since.

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Trump’s success suggests that the way to a man’s vote is through his penis. (And indeed, a study published in The Washington Post linked 2016 Trump voters to online searches for “erectile dysfunction.”) At one of Trump’s inaugural balls, the anti-vaccine activist Andrew Wakefield, a former doctor and nutritional supplement patent holder, threw down the gauntlet to the medical establishment. “What we need now is a huge shake-up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—a huge shake-up,” Wakefield told reporters.

Wakefield’s statement signaled that long-simmering public distrust was about to be focused, marshaled, and organized through the highest levels of government, in an effort to tear down, rather than reform, government regulatory agencies and the medical establishment. According to the Commonwealth Fund, during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, the ranks of uninsured working-age people swelled by four million. In 2017, more than 1.4 million Americans went overseas for medical care, sometimes for treatments that would be illegal stateside. And in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic unfurled over a nightmarish landscape in which science was often upstaged by sheer wackiness.

In July, as public health experts struggled to put together cohesive messaging, Trump tweeted a video of Houston doctor and church leader Stella Immanuel, who touted hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, and has claimed erectile dysfunction is caused by astrally projected female demons. That same month, having hawked his last unproven erectile dysfunction cure, Herman Cain died of Covid-19 after attending an ill-advised Oklahoma Trump rally that didn’t take public health precautions.

Trump invited many conservatives linked to unsupported erectile dysfunction treatments into the national echo chamber. Trumpist Mike Lindell, who amassed a $300 million fortune by huckstering branded pillows, urged the president to back an herbal oleander extract as a coronavirus treatment. Lindell sits on the board of Phoenix Biotechnology, a Texas-based firm that claims its oleandrin also treats erectile dysfunction–causing infections. Both the FDA and the U.S. Army invested valuable resources to study oleandrin as a treatment, but each soon concluded that it showed no promise. That didn’t stop Ben Carson (a 2016 presidential candidate and former paid shill for Mannatech who had by then been appointed secretary of housing and urban development) from taking oleander extract himself, when he caught Covid after declining to wear a mask at public functions.

The Trump presidency is over, but the partisan debate over coronavirus rages on. Public health experts seeking to win conservative support might take note of a small-scale study that found that men with Covid-19 were six times more likely to have erectile dysfunction than non-Covid sufferers. If that were true—and oh, wouldn’t it be amazing if it were?—they could tell unvaccinated men that one way to protect themselves from erectile dysfunction would be to socially distance and wear a mask.

On September 22, 2012, 27 months after Erb’s once-mighty river of little red capsules had been drained dry by the might of the federal government, a 37-year-old man named David McElwee and his fiancée, Bonnie Magyar, went into Erotic City, a shabby cinder block store in Kansas City, Missouri, and walked out, giggling, with a packet of Stiff Nights.

More Stiff Nights was for sale at the Velvet Touch, a grody Kalamazoo shop, and Déjà Vu Love Boutique, in Lansing. Outside Michigan, packets lined the shelves of E&A Video and Magazine in Nutley, New Jersey. Bulk supplies were available in the Capitol News Agency, an adult product wholesale company near Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Stiff Nights was on thriftywholesaler.com, on Top5supps.com, and at scores of other pill purveyors.

Erb wasn’t making a penny on any of them. They were counterfeits, made by persons unknown to cash in on the Stiff Nights brand. It was this flood of fakes that made Erb suspicious of the FDA’s assertion that his product was tainted. He couldn’t get a straight answer about what, precisely, the agency was testing. “They weren’t saying that it was or wasn’t my samples,” he said. Wasn’t it at least possible that the FDA, perhaps as a favor to Big Pharma, was blaming him for tainted product from a counterfeit packet?

Even before the raid, Erb estimated that nearly half of the Stiff Nights packets in circulation were counterfeit. Erb had spilled his own blood, sweat, tears, and other bodily fluids on a monomaniacal quest to bring an herbal Viagra to market, and now here he was, a victim of the very dynamic—aggressive digital marketing opportunities in a loosely regulated industry—that he had helped pioneer.

Erb waged a legal battle against almost 60 different companies and individuals that he alleged were selling counterfeits, but by 2013 he had spent $200,000, and no one had been found guilty of anything. “We simply ran out of money,” Erb said. “I should have bought three more houses and be living the decent life, instead of living in a 200-square-foot room.” Millions of people were buying and selling Stiff Nights—and Erb alone could not sell a single pill.

David McElwee, the Erotic City customer, worked as an educational tech administrator and held a master’s in creative writing. Described as silly and fun-loving, he was looking forward to a family trip to take photographs of local zoo animals. But within hours of ingesting a single Stiff Nights capsule, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where, after three days in the ICU, he died. McElwee left behind two sons, ages 5 and 11.

A representative of McElwee’s family filed suit against Erotic City, Harvey’s ­Novacare in Utah, and Impulsaria, which at that point still existed on paper but had no active operations. “These products need to be removed from the shelves of businesses,” their lawyer said. “As doctors that treated Mr. McElwee informed us, this was not an isolated incident.” Impulsaria was served a summons in October 2013, and served again in 2015, but when I asked Erb about it in 2021, I was surprised by his response. “Who is this? McElwee?” he said. “This is the first time I ever heard of it.” I offered a brief summary. “That’s horrible,” he said. “I’m sorry to hear that.”

Impulsaria did not actively participate in the lawsuit, but after years of wrangling, Erotic City settled for $1 million, of which about $184,000 was set aside for each of the two sons; Novacare settled for an undisclosed amount. Whether McElwee died of the Impulsaria version of Stiff Nights or whether the culprit was a counterfeit brand has not been made public.

To a casual observer, it might have seemed that the FDA was kicking the ass of the illicit sex supplement market. Agents stationed at international mailing centers confiscate roughly 2,200 packages of black-market pharmaceuticals every month. The FDA has also identified and shut down roughly 500 black market sex supplement operators. But in reality, the agency is barely making a dent. Just 29 workers track 80,000 supplement products. Another 22 import investigators check just 0.16 percent of the 275 million packages entering each year. Their best guess is that 24,723,650 packages of illicit pharmaceuticals slip through the net annually. “We’ve seen pills, coffees, chewing gum and dissolvable oral strips that contain hidden drug ingredients or untested chemicals,” said Gary Coody, the FDA’s national health fraud coordinator.

Today, Erb and the FDA have something in common. They’ve both been utterly defeated by the unstoppable legacy of the Stiff Nights empire. Without even a brand name to protect, no one along the black-market chain—retailers, distributors, packagers, suppliers of raw ingredients—cares about consumer health. The ingredient listings on the labels are so much garbage. One sex enhancement pill brand seized by the FDA had 31 times the prescription dose of tadalafil (the active ingredient in Cialis), along with an antidepressant. Others had cocktails of as many as six different unapproved drugs or analogues. Still others included dyes and filler, like blue printer ink and drywall. And dietary supplements have been found to contain boric acid, floor wax, and rat poison.

It was still easy to find a packet of Stiff Nights. But knowing what was inside that packet was virtually impossible.

One day, Erb got a call from a guy he knew from the marketing community. He suggested they go in on a new venture together. “I have an idea that will make you 10K a week,” the man said to Erb. “I have a product that makes men hard for hours.” There was, of course, a catch: “It’s called Viagra.” The man proposed a web-based platform helping licensed medical practitioners to prescribe Viagra to people they’d never met. He had doctors lined up, ready to prescribe.

The idea was a clear moneymaker, but Erb wouldn’t touch it. Sure, Erb Avore might have made millions by accidentally selling a drug to hordes of horny men. But he’s not a fucking sellout. And he doesn’t support synthetic drugs. “I’m not going to be a charlatan and do a bogus product,” he said. And yet the conversation made him realize something. He missed Stiff Nights.

And so, after much soul-searching, he resumed his quest to help men regain the thunder. But as he tested plant after plant, a tiny doubt took hold in his chest and began to grow. If he still hadn’t found what he was looking for, then perhaps—this was difficult even to think—perhaps it didn’t exist.

The uncomfortable realization settled in. The Stiff Nights magic had not come from herbs after all. He’d been not an herbal savior, but a drug peddler. Someone along the supply chain had deceived him. The FDA was right all along. “I was oblivious to the fact that it could contain a drug,” he said. “I am to this day horrified that this might be true.”

I asked Erb what that moment of comprehension sounded like. “I went,” he responded, “‘Oh.’” For a confident guy like Erb Avore, it was about the smallest, weakest sound he could make.

Stiff Nights knockoffs will undoubtedly continue to be sold until legislators get serious about building a medical establishment that people want to be a part of, and do more to rein in the scofflaws and charlatans thriving in the wilds of the supplements industry. Stiff Nights’ persistence demonstrates the vibrancy of a tangled and impenetrable alliance between dietary supplements, the medical freedom movement, the Republican establishment, and millions of Americans who trust the labeling on a packet of sex-shop pills over a trained doctor.

Over the last several years, Erb has cashed out his Stiff Nights–era investments. He sold the Cessna to a volunteer firefighter from a couple of towns over. He unloaded a bunch of Grand Rapids–area real estate, including two properties that sold for $135,000 each to a company owned by Ricardo “Ricky” Labra, who once faced heat from the FTC for using fake news websites to market acai berry supplements. Those who did business with Erb found him to be eccentric but likable, possessed of a notable disregard for social mores—as when he showed up to a business-casual lunch meeting in an Ethiopian restaurant on a slushy January day, unkempt and wearing derby blue slippers, shorts, and some sort of colorful traditional Indonesian coat. The figure he cuts these days offers a sharp contrast to Chad Erb, the shy boy who once spent every day fearing his classmates’ disapprobation.

As Erb liquidated his assets, he put the real estate proceeds into an account to satisfy a mammoth overdue tax bill assessed by the Internal Revenue Service in connection with his Indian debt-collection agency. But Erb bears the IRS no ill will. “As much as I don’t like people some days because they screwed me over,” he said, “at the end of the day I have to love them. Including the IRS.”

And Erb’s quest, unfulfilled, still beckons.

In April 2021, Erb was in the forests of Tanzania, an immense repository of medicinal biodiversity, working on a new business venture. He has a secret: There is an herb that works. He won’t name it, but in Africa, before the whole Stiff Nights affair, he boiled the plant’s roots and drank the tea. The erection lasted, off and on, for three days.

To Erb, that plant is the stuff of legend. It’s his white whale. But he had just that one little bit, and he hasn’t encountered another sample since. Should he be lucky enough to find it, he says he would do things differently, post–Stiff Nights. He would process the plant himself, consume it himself, test it repeatedly, never let it out of his sight. Then he would know that it was not a drug, but a natural, masculine magic: men hunched behind desks, giggling because they were hard.