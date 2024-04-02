The Sick Wish Fulfillment of “Trump 2028”

This was a bonding moment—and a strange one at that. “Our family was united as we soaked in the debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton—laughing at the coup de grâce of Trump having invited Bill Clinton’s accusers to the town hall forum—and stayed up late as Trump emerged victorious on election night,” Tonguette wrote. It’s worth noting that Trump invited these Clinton critics to the debate to deflect from taped remarks he had made where he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

Even Tonguette seems to acknowledge that they saw Trump as an entertainer first. He described how his mother used to regularly follow pop culture like the Oscars until “the undisguised radical leftism that had overtaken the mainstream media since Trump’s arrival,” at which point watching his rallies became her primary form of entertainment. He estimated that his mom watched every Trump rally from the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, and even most of the ones after that. This is no small feat considering that Trumpworld didn’t have anything akin to NFL Sunday Ticket.

From these writings, Tonguette stands out as an oddity. For one thing, he seems to be one of the last people to earnestly believe the Trump mythology of 2016 that most others have since abandoned or modified. He approvingly writes at one point that his mother claimed that Trump was a necessary reaction to “Barack Obama’s far-left presidency,” which left the country in such a dire state that it required “a man wealthy enough to reach his own opinions independent of donors, gurus, and think tanks, and uncouth enough to express them.” This was doubtful at best in 2016; it is almost amusing now that he is turning the GOP’s donor apparatus into his own legal-defense fund.