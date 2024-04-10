The Arizona Supreme Court Dragged the State Back to 1864

Tuesday’s ruling comes less than a week after organizers announced that they had gathered enough signatures to put a ballot initiative on abortion rights on the November ballot. If voters approve the measure this fall, the state constitution would protect a “fundamental right to abortion” up to the point of fetal viability. Arizona lawmakers would only be able to regulate the procedure before then to advance a “compelling state interest,” essentially restoring the pre-Dobbs framework.

Another open question is whether the 1864 law will truly take effect. Top state officials, including Hobbs and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, said they would decline to enforce the law while in office. The state’s county prosecutors have sent mixed signals about whether they will follow suit. Nevertheless, even if some officials decline to enforce the ban, its effect will be felt in other ways. Eight of the state’s nine clinics that perform abortions closed after Dobbs because of the legal uncertainty surrounding abortion access in the state, leading to a sharp drop in abortions in the state.

This week, former President Donald Trump roiled Republican conversations about a potential national abortion ban if they retake power in Washington this fall. In a vague video statement on Monday, he appeared to suggest that he supported a state-by-state approach but did not rule out signing federal legislation that would restrict it. (A de facto second-term playbook for the Trump administration known as “Project 2025” erases any uncertainty in this regard: “The Dobbs decision,” it reads, “is just the beginning.”) Though Trump has said he supports IVF access and abortion exceptions for rape and incest, he has also often touted his role appointing three justices in the Dobbs majority. Some high-profile Republicans have already refused to follow his lead.