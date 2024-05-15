Trump’s War on Government Will Take Public Health Back a Century

One can imagine the dire future if the federal government is remade in this way, especially during a pandemic. Once again, a highly contagious virus is spreading through the United States and a right-wing government is not interested in tackling the spread of the disease. When the president says the seasonal flu is worse than a pandemic and is contradicted by top disease experts at the National Institutes of Health, he fires them. When a vaccine is finally developed and approved by the FDA for emergency use, the decision is overturned by a court when a coalition of states brings about a lawsuit questioning the safety behind the vaccine. Left without proper information from the government and no access to a vaccine, thousands more die.

At the heart of the conservative push to defang federal agencies is a belief that the government should not impede the ability of companies to make a profit, and that health and safety are an individual responsibility. But public health regulations exist for a painfully obvious reason: Environmental and societal factors are necessarily beyond an individual’s control, and they can lead to bad health outcomes. You can eat well and exercise but ultimately still develop cancer from living a few miles from a plastics factory. In fact, as Jessie Singer argues in There Are No Accidents, many of the major causes of death in the U.S.—car accidents, overdoses, and other things we consider tragedies or accidents—are the result of negligent policy. Regulatory agencies like the FDA are the ones we task to fix, improve, and maintain that policy.

Things are not perfect, of course. These agencies are just as subject to corporate influence as any other arm of government. The FDA controversially approved a now abandoned Alzheimer’s drug, and the EPA recently approved a fuel made from plastic that produces carcinogenic toxic emissions. But that’s all the more reason these agencies need strengthening and that weakening them would be catastrophic.