It’s Time for Biden to Press for a Regional Cease-Fire With Teeth

Iranians, though, didn’t want to start a war—rather, they wanted to draw a marker in the sand. They wanted to make sure that the Israelis understood that they had crossed a red line and that a response would take place. To ensure that the attack didn’t turn into a vicious cycle, they telegrammed via Arab countries to the United States the date and time that they would attack. And their attack was, according to an official Iranian statement, a “limited” attack. Sure, they used a variety of projectiles, probably to be able to assess for future research what the Israeli and American methods of intervention will be, but they moved across the sky slowly and gave Israel and its allies plenty of time to attack.

The U.S.-led alliance that included regional countries seems to have downed most of the projectiles. President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested that since no one was hurt (except for one injured girl who has survived), then the best way to de-escalate was to call it even stephen. The George H. Bush administration had succeeded back in 1990 in convincing the Israelis not to retaliate against the Scud missiles that Iraq’s Saddam Hussein used against Israel, which also had no impact or loss of life.