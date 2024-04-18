Will New York’s Big Socialist Climate Policy Be Led by ... McKinsey?

Experts and campaigners have made the case that public ownership offers a possible alternative, leveraging the massive borrowing capacity and lack of profit motive inherent in state-run institutions in order to get cleaner energy built, whatever the cost. The United States, after all, already has a robust network of public power providers: from state level firms like NYPA all the way up through juggernauts like the Tennessee Valley Authority; Nebraska’s entire grid is publicly owned, whether in public power districts or rural electric cooperatives. Building public renewables at scale, though—as campaigners in New York are experiencing now—involves coming face-to-face with the realities of existing public power institutions.

That means dealing with bodies (i.e., power authorities, power districts, coops) that have lost expertise and funding, are deeply enmeshed in local or state-level politics or have internalized the idea that the public sector’s role in provisioning public services ought to be as minimal as possible. Political economist Rosie Collington is the co-author, with Mariana Mazzucato, of The Big Con, tracking the rise of major consultancies and the ways that businesses and governments alike have come to rely on them. As they show, consultants’ promise to bring “efficiency” to government operations can sometimes seem like a parody of itself; the British government was at one point paying upwards of $1.2 million per day to the consultants tasked with running the country’s Covid-19 test-and-trace program.

Collington notes that government agencies might contract with McKinsey and other consultancies for any number of reasons. For “public sector authorities or bodies that have been underfunded for a very long time,” she told me by phone, there’s often a “combination of genuinely lacking capabilities and capacities to do a bunch of analysis themselves. But that has to be understood within a context where the public sector is seen as the least efficient actor to do analysis itself. That increases the motivation to use external sources of advice.” She noted, as well, that governments might also see a big contract with McKinsey or Deloitte as a means to legitimate major public works projects in the eyes of investors they might hope to court to fund them.