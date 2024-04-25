How Paul Manafort Turned Trump Against Ukraine

This week’s passage of a military aid package to Ukraine means that Donald Trump’s efforts to block American provisions for Kyiv have, for the first time in months, faltered. But while isolationism and appeasement may have played a role in Trump’s moves to strangle support for Kyiv, it’s worth tracking back exactly how Trump’s anti-Ukraine animus first began—and who first whispered sweet nothings of Ukraine’s supposed crusades against Trump in the former president’s ear. Because while the supposed intellectuals of the MAGA movement try to spin Trump as some kind of defender of American interests, the seeds of Trump’s campaigns against Ukraine have far simpler, and far shadier, roots which connect all the way back to a long-disgraced Trump campaign official who may be returning to Trump’s fold.

Cast your mind back, if you dare, to 2016. Following Trump’s unexpected rise to the Republican nomination, Russia and its proxies began unleashing the fruits of Moscow’s hacking campaign to the world, flooding audiences with internal communications from both the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager. Signs immediately pointed to Russian culpability—and questions immediately emerged about whether, and how, the Trump campaign was aware of the stolen emails. Given the fact that Trump had publicly called for Russia to “find” Clinton’s emails, it wasn’t much of a leap to assume there had been some kind of coordination.