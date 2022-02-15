How the West Botched Ukraine

There’s a caveat, however. While the idea that NATO expansion has driven the latest crisis is a falsehood, the West isn’t fully without blame. But the responsibility doesn’t lie in specific Ukrainian security arrangements, or in questions of weapons shipments or arms negotiations with Kyiv. Rather, the responsibility lies in the West itself—and specifically how the broader West, from the United States to the U.K. to the European Union, has spent decades tossing open its doors to the geysers of illicit, oligarchic wealth that has spewed from the post-Soviet space, bleeding the region and leading directly to the conflict we’re now facing.

By welcoming these towering tsunamis of ill-gotten gains, these Western countries not only allowed the corrupt claques ruling the region to offshore much of their wealth, whisking it out of their country into safe Western harbors, but they accelerated the kind of wealth inequality, destabilization, and nationalism now rocking the region from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan to Belarus. In Russia, the results have been clear, and they have been malodorous: Instead of the democratic nation that post-Soviet reformers dreamed of in the early 1990s, a kleptocratic oligarchy has burrowed into the Kremlin and returned to dreams of empire as a way to remain in power, the better to continue pillaging the Russian populace and stashing its illicit wealth across the West.

At this point, it’s relatively well known that the greatest centers of offshoring are no longer places like Panama or the Cook Islands but are instead the major centers of global finance, from Washington to London to Berlin. Even nominally clean countries like Canada and Australia have kept pace, offering everything from anonymous shells to anonymous real estate purchases to anonymous luxury and private investments to whoever came calling, laundering the proceeds in the process. Along the way, Western lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, and consultants grew fat on the inflow of oligarchic wealth. And especially in the post-Soviet space, dreams of democratization crashed on the bloody shoals of entrenched regimes that have used that stolen wealth—and the myriad Western financial secrecy tools freely on offer—to bankroll whatever they needed to remain in power.