How the West Botched Ukraine

For the past few months, much of the handwringing about Russia massing troops on Ukraine’s border has been centered on the extent to which the West is responsible for the latest crisis. Much of that supposed responsibility focuses on NATO expansion, the question of Ukraine’s membership in the military alliance, and the persistent claim from critics that, without Ukraine gravitating towards NATO’s embrace, Russia would have little reason to launch the greatest war Europe has seen in nearly a century.

Little matter that NATO expansion has been an unmitigated good, not only stabilizing the European continent but keeping Russia’s broader western flank more secure than at any point in living memory. Moreover, the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership has always been a canard, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s designs on the country go far beyond a simple question of military alliances. As King’s College professor Sam Greene noted over the weekend, the entire question of Ukraine’s relationship with NATO is a “red herring.” In reality, Putin wants to steer the entirety of Ukraine’s fate, from its military to its economy to everything in between. Which is why, if and when Russian troops begin blasting further through Ukraine, the sole responsibility for the resultant bloodshed will lie with the revanchist dictatorship in the Kremlin, seeking to claw back its former colonial holdings, and not with the West.

There’s a caveat, however. While the idea that NATO expansion has driven the latest crisis is a falsehood, the West isn’t fully without blame. But the responsibility doesn’t lay in specific Ukrainian security arrangements, or in questions of weapons shipments or arms negotiations with Kyiv. Rather, the responsibility lies in the West itself—and specifically how the broader West, from the U.S. to the U.K. to the European Union, has spent decades tossing open their doors to the geysers of illicit, oligarchic wealth that has spewed from the post-Soviet space, bleeding the region and leading directly to the conflict we’re now facing.