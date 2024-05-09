The Anti-Woke Grifters Get Their Tithe

Few left the Israel debate feeling optimistic or enlightened. Another poll showed that by the end of the debate, the share of the audience who believed Israel’s war is just had risen by three percentage points. (It’s unclear whether that means people changed their minds after listening to the arguments, or that more figured out how to log into the app and record their opinion.) As soon as it was over, Gray strode off the stage, tossed her mic to the moderator, podcaster Konstantin Kisin, and left as quickly as she could, pausing only to whip off her heels and throw on some flats. “This is the most Islamophobic, racist audience I’ve ever seen,” she told Kisin, her voice shaking. “It’s disgusting. I hope someone drops a bomb on this entire building.” As the audience streamed out of the venue, I heard an older woman grouse to the young man walking beside her, “My feet hurt; my ass hurts; those chairs are hard.” Then, with heavy sarcasm, “What’s on the agenda for tomorrow? ‘Do Jews have the right to exist?’”

When I cornered Marshall as he was walking offstage on the second day, he said his three main goals for the conference were to increase diversity of opinion, foster community, and—he flashed a rakish grin—“fun.” But it’s tough to expand ideological diversity when the majority of speakers and large swaths of the self-selected audience hold similar or identical views. To the extent that Dissident Dialogues had a unifying theme, it was, “I have the right to say silly, false, and/or hateful things without alienating friends and colleagues or being mocked online.” (As Chen recently tweeted, “It’s a lot harder to speak truth to friends than truth to power.”) “Worldviews should be challenged, not coddled,” declared a sign brought to us by Ground News. It was an odd sentiment to encounter at an event dominated by people with careers, large public platforms, and/or ownership stakes in powerful media companies who believe they are the ones being persecuted and silenced. Equally strange was spending two days at an event meant to defend free speech and hearing next to nothing about the ongoing violent crackdown on student protesters around the country. (Two speakers characterized the student protesters as “terrorists,” idiots, or Hamas supporters; only journalist Lee Fang, formerly of The Intercept, noted during a panel on censorship that the vast majority of people fired for controversial speech in the last seven months have been critics of Israel.)

As comedian Bridget Phetasy pointed out during her set, only one of the speakers had ever faced a life-threatening consequence for dissenting: Masih Alinejad, an Iranian who lives in Brooklyn and has been threatened with assassination for criticizing the Iranian government. (In one of several digs at student protesters, Phetasy said, “We may be LARP-ing as dissidents, but at least we’re not LARP-ing as Palestinians in Gaza.”) Perhaps because a sizable number of the speakers were British, there was strikingly little talk of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. At one point, Phetasy likened the conference to “CPAC for people who are voting for Trump on the down-low.” But when she asked how many attendees were voting for Trump, I saw just one hand shoot up. Phetasy looked surprised. “I thought you all were dissidents!” she said, then, “Who’s the dissident candidate?” “R.F.K. Jr.! Woo!” somebody shouted.