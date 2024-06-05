Ron DeSantis’s Voter Suppression Machine Is Working

“We can’t look at S.B. 7050 in a vacuum,” Velez III Burgos told me. In 2021, Florida enacted another voter restriction, S.B. 90, which limited the drop boxes where voters in some states can submit a completed mail ballot, among other provisions. In 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which refers all potential election crimes to law enforcement, the Office of Statewide Prosecution, or the local attorney office. During a spectacle his office publicized, Florida police officers arrested 20 people for voting despite being ineligible due to prior felony convictions. Several of those arrested told reporters they mistakenly believed they had the right to vote, given that a ballot amendment in 2018 restored many felons’ voting rights. The greatest chilling effect on access to the ballot in Florida, however, arguably comes from the quieter details in recent legislation like S.B. 7050.

I reported on abortion in the 2010s, and S.B. 7050 reminds me of how, years before Roe was overturned, Republican-led states shuttered hundreds of clinics through legislation like building codes that only applied to facilities that provided abortion. Like S.B. 7050, those laws limited access to (what was then) a constitutional right by increasing operational costs and penalties for organizations that helped individuals access that right. I often recall an abortion rights advocate telling me, exasperated, that it was very difficult to get even pro-choice voters to care about the length of a hallway. And yet hallway length requirements were making it prohibitively expensive to run clinics in states across the country. Similarly, the minutiae required by S.B. 7050 don’t emotionally resonate as canaries signaling the erosion of American democracy. Yet the law has transformed one of the most basic, fundamental forms of civic engagement into a political risk that few have the means to take.

One stark example: The League of Women Voters Florida, which is volunteer-run, is not conducting its usual paper-form voter registration drives this year, despite the significance of having an abortion rights amendment on the Florida ballot. Cecile Spoon, co-president of the League of Women Voters Florida, told me that the League just can’t afford their usual program while staying in compliance with S.B. 7050. The state’s cap for potential penalties is $250,000, and the League’s most recent annual budget was $268,425. “It’s so punitive it would bankrupt us,” Spoon said. “It’s a liability trap.” She estimated that the League has registered 75 percent fewer voters this year than in recent years. “It’s a huge, huge drop.”