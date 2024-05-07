The Campus Crackdowns Show What Universities Really Value

And less than six minutes after students at Princeton University—which professes a “commitment to prepare students for lives of service, civic engagement, and ethical leadership”—started setting up a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” police arrested two of them. When student protesters occupied a university administrative building four days later, it took less than two hours for police to arrest an additional 11.

Such a response is a far cry from 1978, when Princeton’s dean personally spoke with protesters during a sit-in. Princeton abandoned litigation after the 1985 anti-apartheid protests; now, its administration has promised, it will “not ask the prosecutor to drop any criminal charges brought against members of our community.” Meanwhile, 17 Princeton undergraduates have commenced a hunger strike.

Juxtaposing the robust activism of the 1970s and ’80s with today’s protests underscores just how profoundly retrograde universities’ attitudes and actions have become. “What we’re seeing here is the logical consequence of corporatization, of the sort of culture that emerges from administrative bloat,” said Clifton Crais, a professor of history at Emory University who helped spearhead a vote of no confidence in the university’s president, Gregory Fenves, after police were called to end pro-Palestinian protests. (Seventy-five percent of faculty voted “no confidence” in Fenves.) “You just have this chasm between the administration and everyone else,” Crais told TNR.