The Right-Wing Judges’ Ban on Columbia Students Is Wildly Unethical

For federal judges to demand sweeping changes under the aegis of their official position is far afield of anything resembling judicial norms and ethics. They appeared to recognize this and anticipate some of the criticism they would receive. “Justice William Brennan refused to hire law clerks from Harvard Law School because he disliked criticisms of the Supreme Court by some of its faculty,” they noted in conclusion. “The objective of our boycott is different—it is not to hamper academic freedom, but to restore it at Columbia University.”

Brennan was perhaps the preeminent liberal justice to ever serve on the Supreme Court, so invoking him is best seen as a thumb in the eye of their critics. But the example is also instructive because of its differences. It is true that, between 1966 and 1969, Brennan did not hire any clerks from Harvard Law School. It is also true that he did it at least in part because of criticism of the court that was made at Harvard, including some criticism about the court’s 1957 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

But the clique also omitted important context about Brennan’s actions: Prior to 1966, he had hired law clerks exclusively from Harvard. Brennan biographer Stephen Wermiel recounted in a 2014 law review article how Brennan outsourced his clerk hiring process to Harvard law professor Paul Freund, following a recommendation made by Justice Felix Frankfurter to Brennan when he joined the court. For his first eight terms, Brennan exclusively hired based on Freund’s suggestions.