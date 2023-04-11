Why Mifepristone Might Not Be Doomed at the Supreme Court

But there are a few reasons that the court might be willing to overturn this particular ruling. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s decision rests on some imaginative interpretations of various precedents that govern who can bring a lawsuit to court, as well as when and how they can do it. Friday’s ruling also threatens to upend the FDA’s approval process for new drugs—a process that courts are historically reluctant to disrupt. If the justices want to reject his decision, Kacsmaryk gave them ample grounds to do so.

The stakes are high: Allowing the ruling to stand would severely reduce abortion access for Americans, even in states where it remains legal after Dobbs. Between 30 and 40 percent of abortions performed in the United States are medically induced. (The remainder are surgical.) Mifepristone is the most commonly used drug in the U.S. for induction. During pregnancy, the body produces a hormone called progesterone that maintains the lining of the uterus while a fetus develops. Mifepristone interrupts this process by disrupting the production of progesterone, which causes the uterus to shed its lining along with the fetus. The drug is most commonly administered early in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Mifepristone was first developed in the 1980s by a French pharmaceutical company and was approved for use in European countries over the course of the 1980s and 1990s. U.S. approval by the FDA did not occur until 2000, delayed in part by political wrangling and difficulty in finding a U.S.-based manufacturer of the drug. FDA regulators approved mifepristone under a provision known as Subpart H, which is reserved for certain new drugs “that have been studied for their safety and effectiveness in treating serious or life-threatening illnesses.” By using Subpart H, the FDA was also able to attach additional restrictions on the drug’s use.