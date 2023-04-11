Why Mifepristone Might Not Be Doomed at the Supreme Court

The Texas lawsuit, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, began in 2021 when a group of anti-abortion medical practitioners sought to challenge the FDA’s original approval of the drug in 2000. They argued, among other things, that the agency had ignored purported evidence of the drug’s harms to pregnant women and had gone beyond what the Food and Drug Administration Act authorized under Subpart H to approve it. Much of their case is also grounded in broader anti-abortion arguments that would not necessarily be welcome before most federal judges.

We’ll start with the procedural reasons. While every lawsuit is different, they must all meet the same basic conditions or a judge will throw them out. One of those conditions is that whoever files the lawsuit must have the legal standing to bring it. People generally can’t file lawsuits to right wrongs on behalf of their friends, their neighbors, or total strangers. If you’re going to sue, you have to have a legal injury to do it. And if you’re going to sue based on something that might happen, you have to show that whatever you are theorizing might happen will almost certainly occur.

The Justice Department, which appeared on behalf of the FDA, told the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief on Monday that the plaintiffs’ claims were too speculative and hypothetical to meet those thresholds. “Plaintiffs do not prescribe mifepristone,” the department noted in its brief. “Instead, they speculate that other doctors will prescribe mifepristone; that those doctors’ patients will experience exceedingly rare serious adverse events; that those patients will then seek out plaintiffs—doctors who oppose mifepristone and abortion—for care; and that they will do so in sufficient numbers to burden plaintiffs’ medical practices.”