Maybe Federal Law Clerk Hiring Practices Should—Just Spitballing Here—Be More Normal?

It’s no secret that many judges hire clerks who fit a particular ideological mold. Antonin Scalia was open about his preference of ensuring that at least one of his four clerks each term was a liberal. “That kind of clerk will always be looking for the chinks in my armor, for the mistakes I’ve made in my opinion,” he said in a 2013 interview. “That’s what clerks are for—to make sure I don’t make mistakes. The trouble is, I have found it hard to get liberals like that, who pay attention to text and are not playing in a policy sandbox all the time.” The implication, of course, is that the other three clerks are conservatives by default. (To be clear, these ideological hiring preferences are not limited to conservative judges, nor does every conservative judge abide by them.)

The other defining characteristic of law clerks is their sense of loyalty and secrecy. Law clerks are expected to maintain absolute confidentiality about what they see, hear, and learn in a judge’s chambers, especially when it comes to cases themselves. Violating that omertà can bring ruinous consequences for a young clerk’s professional prospects. Scalia famously used to tell new clerks that if they ever violated the Supreme Court’s secrecy, “I will do everything in my power to ruin your career.” Such a fate may well await whoever leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last term.

Those who complete their clerkship without a federal judge swearing revenge upon them will emerge from the experience with a lucrative variety of doors open to them. Rare these days is the nominee for a U.S. attorney job or federal judgeship who didn’t clerk for at least one federal judge before their confirmation. Every single member of the Supreme Court today other than Justice Clarence Thomas has previously clerked for a Supreme Court justice. Three of the four newest justices—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—replaced the justices for whom they previously clerked. There are other perks for members of this aristocracy who don’t choose public service: Former Supreme Court clerks who go into private practice routinely receive $300,000 signing bonuses from their new firms, who prize them for their insight into the court’s inner workings.

