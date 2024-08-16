Breaking Up (and Making Up) With Stanley Cavell

This past Valentine’s Day, Emily Gould published a personal essay for The Cut about her marriage, titled “The Lure of Divorce.” The piece, which quickly went viral, details the arc of her union to fellow writer Keith Gessen in the lead-up to the release of his memoir Raising Raffi, about their son. “In the summer of 2022,” it begins, “I lost my mind.” Growing “distant and impatient with Keith as the book’s publication approached,” Gould continues, “I became convinced that my marriage was over and had been over for years.”

While Gould’s piece opens with an account of why she felt compelled to leave her husband (career envy, feminist resentment, motherhood), it soon turns into justification for why they decide to stay together. After reading it, a friend texted me: “The Emily Gould essay is kind of a comedy of remarriage?”

Comedies of remarriage are everywhere, at least for those who know how to see: instances of couples breaking up only to reunite with greater self-knowledge and commitment. In fact, the term has become so prevalent that I sometimes forget it originates from Stanley Cavell’s academic study Pursuits of Happiness: The Hollywood Comedy of Remarriage, published in 1981 by Harvard University Press. The book’s seven chapters each focus on a different classical Hollywood screwball comedy—The Lady Eve, It Happened One Night, Bringing Up Baby, The Philadelphia Story, His Girl Friday, Adam’s Rib, The Awful Truth—that, in Cavell’s hands, gets reframed as, well, a comedy of remarriage. Before Emily Gould and Keith Gessen, there was Cary Grant and Irene Dunne in The Awful Truth, Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Baby, as well as Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn in The Philadelphia Story. The repetition of certain actors across these films only adds to Cavell’s interpretation of them, given that the comedy of remarriage is itself a theory of repetition.

In retrospect, Pursuits of Happiness (which, published 43 years ago, is nearly as old as a happy marriage) seems a curious text to have broken into popular consciousness: Not only is it a scholarly monograph but, moreover, it’s a work of academic philosophy. Cavell explicitly describes his book as offering “readings” of films, approaching Hollywood romcoms as seriously as philosophical texts. In comparing the films of Frank Capra, Howard Hawks, and George Cukor to the works of Nietzsche and Freud, Cavell insists that screwball comedies might have just as much to tell us about the human condition as a Shakespeare play. Pursuits of Happiness reaches both high and low—juxtaposing Kant with Capra, Hegel with Hepburn, Wittgenstein with women’s stories. The result is something known today as “film philosophy,” an entire subfield born from the marriage of popular film studies and continental philosophy.

That an academic book’s central concept has since become a common term is perhaps reason enough to say that it has indeed held up. It doesn’t hurt that Cavell’s coinage is both straightforward and succinct. In the comedy of remarriage, “the drive of its plot is not to get the central pair together, but to get them back together, together again.” The process by which couples reunite may vary—and because not all Cavell’s examples involve literal remarriage, they’re often absent the threat (or even the lure) of legal divorce. One thing these romances all share is an initial conflict (“It’s so over”), followed by reconciliation (“We’re so back”). As a result, the endings to these films are often murky, if not simply anticlimactic. They conclude not by “starting over, but [by] starting again,” writes Cavell. “Put a bit more metaphysically: only those can genuinely marry who are already married.” One reason to ask whether Cavell’s book still holds up is because “Does it hold up?” might be described as the central question of the comedy of remarriage itself.