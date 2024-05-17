The Weird Spectacle of a Silent Trump

Much of the trial coverage so far—and, by extension, the public’s view of it—has focused on Trump’s tantrums inside the courtroom, and his bluster outside of it, violating the judge’s gag order and grandstanding for the cameras. But, as I sit in 100 Centre St, day after day, hour after hour, often just a few rows behind the defendant, I’m struck not by Trump’s words but by their absence.

With the exception of two outbursts, including one in jury selection and another during Stormy Daniels’s testimony, Trump has mostly faded into background. Much like the defense table at which he sits, the defendant has become part of the furniture. He’s usually so quiet that I have to remind myself periodically to look over at the former president for any sign of reaction or movement. Disappointed, I often find him in a familiar pose: eyes closed, head tilted slightly upward, his hands in his lap.

As part of a press corps that, for better or worse, publishes a lot of what Trump says, I am not used to seeing this famously loud man stay so quiet for so long. I first took note of this odd sensation during jury selection, when potential and permanent jurors alike had an opportunity—or rather, a legal requirement—to tell Trump directly to his face how they felt about him. Many of these sentiments were less than flattering, though Trump could not respond as he most surely wanted to—and would have done in other settings.