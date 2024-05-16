The GOP’s Incompetent Interrogation of Biden’s Toxic Bank Regulator

Did the workplace issues described in Cleary Gottlieb’s report, McHenry asked, affect Signature’s failure and FDIC’s response? “As far as I’m aware it was not a significant contributor,” Gruenberg replied. But, pressed McHenry, did Gruenberg not respond with anger on the very March 2023 weekend when he first heard about Signature’s failure? “I did not,” Gruenberg replied. It turned out McHenry was asking about the wrong weekend; Gruenberg’s angry outburst had occurred two months later, in May.

The Republicans’ dottiest questioner was Pete Sessions of Texas. That Sessions doesn’t fetishize empirical evidence was established in 2020, when he was one of 147 House Republicans who voted to overturn the presidential election. “Gentlemen,” Sessions began, “I have on my door, in Waco, Texas, our district headquarters, When leaders sell ambiguity, it dismisses the role of leadership.” Huh? Sessions did not identify the source of this puzzling quotation, nor reveal its meaning. “I think you guys sell ambiguity,” Sessions said.

Why “you guys”? Because three bank regulators testified at the hearing (technically on “Oversight of Prudential Regulators”). Sitting before Sessions were Gruenberg; Michael Hsu, acting comptroller of the currency; and Michael Barr, vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve. Sessions, bless him, didn’t appear to remember which of these fellows had gotten busted by Cleary Gottlieb. “Mr. Barr,” Sessions asked, thumbing the document, “Did any of the people that are mentioned in here report within your organization?”